WATCH: MS Dhoni's Throwback Video Riding Bike With S Sreesanth at Back Went Viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has often expressed his love for bikes as he has a big collection of the two-wheelers at his house in Ranchi. The legendary wicketkeeper batter enjoys riding the bikes and he also arrives at the training session on his swanky rides.

Recently, a throwback video of MS Dhoni went viral on social media where he can be seen riding a white-colour bike with former India pacer S Sreesanth sitting behind him. He stopped at the traffic signal and the fans started taking his photos.

Sreesanth did a commentary stint in the recently concluded IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, the legendary India wicketkeeper recently underwent a knee injury after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023. The CSK captain played with a knee injury throughout the season and still managed to guide his team to a title triumph on the joint-most fifth occasion.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni had successful surgery in Mumbai.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

While the veteran wicketkeeper batter has confirmed that he will try to play the next season of IPL. He was asked by Harsha Bhogle in the post-final presentation about his future, to which Dhoni said playing another season would be a gift from him to his fans.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” said Dhoni after IPL 2023 final.