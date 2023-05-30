Watch: 'Iconic' Moment as MS Dhoni Signs His Autograph on Camera Lens After CSK Win IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings became just the second team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win the title for the fifth time. MS Dhoni’s men equaled Mumbai Indians’ record of lifting the IPL trophy the most number of times after getting the better of Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Ahmedabad.

Following the final win over Gujarat, victorious Chennai cricketers broke into euphoric celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL, Chennai skipper Dhoni can be seen signing the camera right before lifting the coveted trophy.

“ICONIC! A round of applause for the victorious MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings,” the tweet read.

The footage also managed to capture the special moment of inscribing the name of the Chennai-based franchise on the IPL trophy.

The clip went viral in no time, with fans expressing their admiration for the legendary former India skipper.

A person branded Dhoni as the greatest of all time in Indian cricket.

Not only iconic the blood the emotional the Thala the CSK the goat of India cricket dhoni dhoni dhoni 🔥🔥🔥💛💛🏆🏆— Muthu (@Thalaivarmuthu7) May 29, 2023

Another fan termed Dhoni’s connection with IPL as the “best love story.”

This person still seemed to be in awe of Chennai Super Kings’ final-ball win against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final.

It ended in the way just like most of us wanted it to. Thank you CSK… 💛— Ayush Mahajan (@ayushmahajan789) May 29, 2023

A Twitter user felt that CSK were the deserved winners of the IPL 2023 season.

CSK deserve this victory by all means; with a captain as dynamic and talented as 'thala', it could not have been better. Simply the best team on record!!!— Christopher (@Christie642958) May 30, 2023

A Royal Challengers Bangalore fan wrote, “Leave some space for RCB, one season for sure we will lift it.

Leave some space for RCB, one season for sure we will lift it— Rakesh (@rakesh1110india) May 29, 2023

Apart from CSK’s brilliance on the field this season, Dhoni’s possible IPL retirement has been another topic which took the internet by storm.

Dhoni was, again, asked about his plans and the World Cup-winning captain said, “Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body."

Dhoni also became the first player in IPL history to play 250 matches. He achieved the feat during the final.

After notching up 24 half-centuries in IPL, Dhoni has 5082 runs to his name.