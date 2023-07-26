CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving a Vintage Luxury Car in Ranchi; Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving a Vintage Luxury Car in Ranchi; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 09:10 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. (Screen grab)

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. (Screen grab)

MS Dhoni is known for his love for cars and bikes and a latest video shows him driving a vintage luxury car.

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni loves collecting cars and bikes. A video of his gigantic garage in Ranchi shared by Venkatesh Prasad recently went viral which the former India fast bowler said could be called a ‘showroom’ of sorts considering the number of cars and bikes he has amassed over the years.

Now, a fresh video has emerged of the Chennai Super Kings captain driving a vintage car on the roads of Ranchi.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in July, Prasad visited Dhoni’s house in Ranchi and gave his followers a peek into the two-time world cup winning captain’s garage.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad posted on Twitter.

Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you,” he said in the clip while soaking in the view.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. India cricket team
  2. MS Dhoni
  3. Off The Field
first published:July 26, 2023, 09:10 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 09:10 IST