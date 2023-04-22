WATCH: MS Dhoni's Cute Conversation with T Natarajan's Daughter Will Melt Your Heart - WATCH

Facing MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become one of the biggest challenges for other participants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter often comes up with a brilliant plan that catches the opponent off-guard. But once the game is over, he meets with every other cricketer generously and also shares tips when asked for.

On Friday night, they outsmarted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets and remained in the top half of the points table. After the conclusion of the game, Dhoni spoke to a bunch of SRH youngsters and also had a chat with former teammate and SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The CSK captain then met with the family of fast bowler T Natarajan and clicked some pictures as well.

In a video shared by CSK, Dhoni could be seen interacting with Natarajan’s daughter as the little one keeps murmuring something throughout. Meanwhile, the SRH pacer seemed awestruck as he was standing very close to the former Indian skipper.

“A dose of kutty chutties to make your day,” the caption of the video read.

Later, Dhoni gave a shock to his fans, saying that he is in the last phase of his career. He added that a cricketer either gets experienced with age or needs to start his career as early as Sachin Tendulkar did.

“Whatever said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. It’s important to enjoy it. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

“Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience. Unless you’re Sachin Paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can’t shy away from that,” he added.

