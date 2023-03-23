WATCH: MS Dhoni's Helicopter Dance Is A Whole Mood

MS Dhoni is all set to showcase his exploits once again with the return of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In what is tipped to be his last outing in the IPL, the legendary Indian skipper will be aiming to sign off with yet another trophy in his kitty. Ahead of his much-awaited return to Chennai’s iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni was spotted showing his dancing skills for an ad shoot. A video of the Chennai Super Kings captain rehearsing dance moves has now gone viral on social media. The video shows taking instruction from possible the choreographer before performing the moves with others on the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

The post soon triggered buzz on social media. Previously, MS Dhoni was spotted sitting in the Team India dugout at the Chepauk ground ahead of the third ODI between the Rohit Sharma-led side and Australia. The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared the picture of Dhoni sitting in the Indian cricket team’s designated dugout. “Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon…” the Chennai-based franchise tweeted referring to the famous Bollywood song that Dhoni had even used while announcing his retirement in 2020.

Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon…🥺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2023

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. The 41-year-old has already started preparing for the next edition of the IPL. The four-time IPL-winning captain enjoys a terrific strike rate of 135.2 in the IPL. With 234 matches under his belt, Dhoni has till now notched up 24 half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, will now be aiming to produce a stellar show in the IPL 2023. In the last season of the competition, Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing their campaign in the ninth spot. Chennai team management roped in England’s prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes for an amount of Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. The England skipper emerged as Chennai’s most expensive buy at the IPL 2023 auction. Apart from Stokes, Chennai also acquired the services of Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal and Bhagath Varma.

Get the latest Cricket News here