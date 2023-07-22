WATCH: Mukesh Kumar Picks His First International Wicket, Dismisses Kirk McKenzie on Day 3 of 2nd Test

Mukesh Kumar announced his arrival on the big stage and picked the crucial wicket of Kirk McKenzie to open his wicket’s account in Test cricket. The Bengal pacer, who made his Test debut in the second Test, got the better of West Indies’ debutant to kickstart his international career on a high. It was the 52nd over of the innings as Mukesh was bowling his 7th and provided the major breakthrough to break the crucial stand before rain stopped play at Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

Mukesh pitched it outside off stump as McKenzie went for a cut shot but managed to edge it behind the stumps where Ishan Kishan grabbed a fine catch.

Mukesh Kumar’s maiden Test wicket! A moment for him to savour. A video for you to savour. #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fpCQSf1LsF— FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2023

McKenzie, who hit four boundaries and a six, looked in fine touch and played with a lot of purpose during his 57-ball stay. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (49 batting, 161 balls) continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers. The West Indies batters didn’t look in any sort of trouble for the 10-odd overs on third morning during which 31 more runs were added.

Mukesh got the chance to make his Test debut as Shardul Thakur sustained a groin injury before the match. He performed well in domestic cricket to earn the India call-up. The Bengal paceman had a sensational show with the ball in the Ranji Trophy last season where he claimed 20 wickets in 5 matches for Bengal.

Meanwhile, after the end of day’s play on Day 1, Mukesh had an emotional phone call with his mother.

“Haan maa, pranam! (Hello mother). Your prayers have been answered. I have got the chance to finally represent my country,” Mukesh told his mother in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

“Stay happy. Keep growing, my blessings are with you,” she told Mukesh.

He has played 39 first-class matches so far and taken 149 wickets in them at 21.55 including six five-wicket hauls.

Mukesh has 18 wickets at 17.50 average including five-fors against New Zealand A and Bangladesh A.