WATCH: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Karthikeya Drop Tutorial On Regional Slangs In Local Cricket

Regional cricket certainly has a significant influence on the global circuit. There were several times when cricketers were heard venting out their frustration by hurling local callouts during international games.

Referring to the trend, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have uploaded a video on the social media platform X, with the title reading, “Regional Slangs Cricket Edition.”

In the clip, some new-generation cricketers including the likes of Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera and Kumar Kartikeya were spotted talking about the calls used in the local cricket played in their respective regions.

It was Nehal Wadhera who went first, introducing the viewers to Punjabi slang. In the video, he said, “Muh tohi ghumade.” The all-rounder then translated the phrase for the viewers, saying that it means “spin and get him out from the front.”

It was Tilak Varma who followed with his own slang, saying “Kya rok raa yaar, maaro na miyan kitna der rokenge.” According to him, this regional argot is used for someone who misses too many shots or plays with a defensive approach.

Next came Kumar Kartikeya, who showed off his expertise in local cricket. He said that a surface that provides assistance to the spinners is known as a “Khurra Wicket” in his region. The 25-year-old further revealed that if a spinner bowls faster than his usual pace, it would be described as, “Garra daal raha hai.”

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has remained in the back-page headline after dishing out some brilliant performances during the T20I leg of India’s recent tour of the West Indies. Apart from showing off his batting skills, Tilak garnered multiple plaudits for maintaining his consistency in all five games of the T20I series.

The young opener struck 39 runs off 22 balls in India’s opening T20I game, which was also his debut game in the format. Despite his heroics, India were unable to win that match. Tilak followed up with another brilliant performance in the next game at the Providence Stadium, belting 51 runs in 41 balls. He continued his red-hot form in the third game, hitting 49 runs in 37 balls.

Varma remained comparatively quiet in the fourth T20I where India recorded another victory powered by brilliant performances from Ishan Kishan and Shubhman Gill. In the final game of the series, Tilak Varma scored 27 runs in 18 balls but failed to sail his side across the victory line, with India losing the five-match series 3-2.