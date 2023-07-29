Watch: Naseem Shah Breathes Fire, Rattles Stumps Thrice in a Searing Spell vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan have wrapped up their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka on a dominant note, outclassing the hosts with a 2-0 clean sweep. Following a four-wicket win in the first Test, Pakistan appeared even more dangerous in the second game, picking up a huge victory by an innings and 222 runs.

While the batting department of Pakistan was in full flow in their first innings, it was their bowlers who took Sri Lanka down to their knees on Day 4 to seal the deal early.

Spinner Noman Ali finished with a seven-wicket haul in a memorable show.

He could take a shot at a ten-wicket haul but Naseem Shah’s lethal bowling didn’t let that happen. The speedster rattled the stumps thrice in six deliveries to wipe off the tail.

Noman was mostly the centre of attraction after Sri Lanka began batting on Day 4.

Before Naseem could find some momentum, Noman had already bagged seven wickets. But the young pacer looked desperate to fetch a scalp, shelling out some electric reverse swings.

Neesam tasted his first success when Lankan batter Prabath Jayasuriya ended up losing his stumps while trying to duck an outside-off delivery.

In his next over, Shah baffled Asitha Fernando with a length ball that crashed onto the stumps. The 20-year-old finished things off in the same over.

He bowled a searing toe-crusher to Dilshan Madushanka and took away the middle stump.

Sri Lanka batted first and were skittled for 166 runs in their first innings.

Naseem picked up three wickets in the first dig while legspinner Abrar Ahmed got four under his belt. In response, opener Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a good start, hitting a double century - 201 runs off 326.

Salman Ali Agha notched up a ton later in the innings, following the half-centuries of Shan Masood and Shaud Shakeel. Riding on their contributions, Pakistan produced a mammoth 576 runs when they declared the innings.

Thanks to Noman and Naseem Shah’s scintillating bowling, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 188 runs.

This was Pakistan’s first clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the longest format since 1994. With 24 points, the Babar Azam-led side is now sitting at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.