WATCH: Nathan Ellis Sends Back Jos Buttler with Brilliant Caught and Bowled

Jos Buttler was sent back to the dugout thanks to a stunning caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis during match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Chasing 198 to win, RR sent in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin to open the innings. Once Jaiswal was dismissed for 11 from 8 balls, in walked Buttler.

The English batter looked in some sort of discomfort as he kept mistiming the ball.

Buttler was dropped by Harpreet Brar on three but to Punjab Kings’ relief, the mistake did not cost them a lot.

Ellis was brought in by PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to stop Buttler, who started to open up his shots.

On the fourth ball of the last powerplay over, Ellis bowled it full and at the stumps. Buttler looked to play the ball on the leg side with a flick but ended up hitting it into his pad. The ball ricocheted off his bat and hit his pad and went up in the air as the Aussie bowler raced forward and bent down to complete the catch.

WATCH:

ICYMI - Nathan Ellis grabs a stunner to get the in form batter, Jos Buttler.Watch it here #TATAIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/rbt0CJRyLe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023

Buttler walked back having made 19 runs from 11 balls, including one stroke to the boundary and one over it.

The wicket thief Nathan Ellis. Never drop him— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) April 5, 2023

Nathan Ellis scares meGuy gets the best batter of the other teams— STON.POST (@ston1post) April 5, 2023

Nathan ellis haters gonna cry but bbl just keeps coming with these gems and generational talents— Mustafa (@Mustafasays_) April 5, 2023

Nathan Ellis’ selection surprising at first (considering the availability of @kagisorabada), but he got the prize wicket of @josbuttlerThat wicket changes the odds in favor of @PunjabKingsIPL#PBKSvsRR #IPL2023— prithvikiran (@prithvithallam) April 5, 2023

Earlier, Buttler had taken two stunning catches to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan.

