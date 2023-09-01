WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Sends His Best Wishes To The Indian Cricket Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK Encounter In The Asia Cup

The entire cricketing world is all set to witness the fieriest rivalry in all of cricket history as India is set to ace off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Saturday. But, prior to that, the Indian team received a special message from someone who had taken part in the same encounter recently.

Javelin Throw World Champion Neeraj Chopra took time off after his Zurich Diamond League 2023 performance, where he finished 2nd with 85.71m, to send his best wishes to the Men In Blue ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

The 25-year-old Chopra came in second behind Czech Jakub Vadlejch who registered a best of 85.86m on Friday in the Zurich Diamond League.

This follows Chopra’s historic gold winning performance in the World Athletics Championships 2023, where the trailblazing Indian clinched the top spot for India in the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw competition, to become a world champion as India finished the 19th edition of the biennial with a lone medal.

The Indian was in midst of his won India vs Pakistan battle, as he faced off against Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem for the top spot.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal with a throw of 87.82m, his season best, while world number 1 Croatia’s Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with his best throw of 86.67m.

The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic gold medalist added another feather to his cap as he won the gold medal to go along with his silver in Eugene last year, and the Asian Games gold medal plus the Commonwealth gold.

And now, it is the Indian Cricket Team’s chance to take over and clinch yet another victory against their arch-rivals.

The last time India played against Pakistan was in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in a nail-biting encounter which saw India come out on top, thanks to talisman batter Virat Kohli’s heroics.

Kohli played an innings that may be their greatest ever in T20 cricket. It has to be because, in the end, they beat Pakistan, and it brought a tear to his eye.

Virat Kohli set the pace and brought India home in the thrilling encounter as he stood tall and smacked a blistering unbeaten 83 runs off just 53 balls and let remind us all of his greatness.

But, Pakistan have been no slouch either recently as they started off their Asia Cup campaign with a statement-making dominant 238-run win over newcomers Nepal, where Pakistan skipper Babar Azam put on a show scoring 151 runs to anchor his team to the win.

All eyes will be glued to the screens as both of the batting behemoths of world cricket will face off against each other on Saturday,