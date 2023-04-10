WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Smashes Joint Second-fastest IPL Fifty, Crosses 1000-run Mark

Nicholas Pooran scored the joint second-fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fastest this season, during match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

The West Indian smashed his sixth IPL fifty from just 15 balls and also reached 1000 runs in the IPL.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs comes up for @nicholas_47 in #TATAIPL He has raced to 23* off 8 deliveries and is dealing in sixes at the moment!#RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/5NdGsL8vsl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

Fastest 50s in IPL in terms of balls faced:

14 - KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins vs Mumbai Indian in Pune, 2022

15 Yusuf Pathan vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 2014

15 Sunil Narine vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 2017

15 Nicholas Pooran vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 2023

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Pooranwasfinally dismissed for 62 from 19 balls by Mohammed Siraj with Shahbaz Ahmed completing the catch.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Ahead of the start of the match, Nicholas Pooran had told the broadcasters that his job for LSG is to ‘smash a couple of sixes’.

“The experience has been amazing so far. We got a winning start to the tournament and I’m happy to contribute for my team. We’ve done well, obviously two wins in Lucknow and one loss to Chennai in Chennai, hopefully we can leave tonight with a win. The guys have been really good, everyone has stepped up to this level. The bowlers have also stepped up even though we know IPL is a difficult tournament for bowlers. (On Mark Wood) He’s rapid, it is exciting for him as well and it is always nice to have an X-factor in your team. He gets you wickets at crucial times. I’m here to do what the team requires - if it means batting 10 balls and smash a couple of sixes, that’s my job," Pooran had said before the start fo the match.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck blistering half-centuries to power RCB to an imposing 212/s two against LSG.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here