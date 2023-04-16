WATCH: PBKS Star Shahrukh Khan Reveals why His Parents Named Him After the 'King of Bollywood'

Young batter Shahrukh Khan’s terrific stroke play was on display when Punjab Kings were chasing 160 against Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 21 turned out to be another last-over thriller as Sam Curran & Co needed 7 runs off the last six balls with just two wickets in their hands. The situation was equally tense for both sides but the Tamil Nadu batter made sure that his team crosses the finish line.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Before Shahrukh’s finishing touch, it was Sikandar Raza’s maiden IPL fifty which set the tone for Punjab. The ace all-rounder from Zimbabwe scored 57 off 41 deliveries, with the help of three sixes and four boundaries. After Punjab’s 2-wicket win, both batters indulged in a conversation and its video was shared on the official IPL website.

To start with, Raza asked Shahrukh about the story behind his name. The youngster said his parents named him after the Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“I’m the first boy born in the family. I’ve got a lot of sisters in the family and they were all huge fans of Shah Rukh Khan. I was born in the year 1995 and his film, Baazigar had released somewhere around 1993-94. And my mom wanted to name me after him so that’s the reason,” Shahrukh told Raza in the video.

Chasing 160 for a win, Raza, who also picked a wicket with his spin bowling, cracked a 41-ball 57 to keep PBKS in the hunt after Matthew Short’s 22-ball 34. Once he was holed out in the 18th over off Ravi Bishnoi, Shahrukh Khan (23 not out) completed the job, knocking off the final runs with a boundary.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Raza exploded in the 13th over, clobbering two successive sixes and a four off Pandya to pile up 17 runs.

However, KL Rahul produced a sensational effort to get rid off Jitesh Sharma, while Ravi Bishnoi, introduced after 14 overs, got rid off Curran (6) before accounting for Raza to raise hopes of an upset.

Needing 21 in 13 balls, Shahrukh sent Woods sailing for a maximum, while Brar too picked up a four to bring down the required runs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here