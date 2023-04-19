Watch: PBKS Stars go Golfing And Realise There Are 'Some Things They Can't do Effortlessly'

After recording a terrific two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 contest, Punjab Kings will now be looking to carry forward the momentum on Thursday. Ahead of their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, some of the PBKS cricketers were seen trying their hands at golf on Tuesday.

While the PBKS players expectedly struggled a bit, there was no dearth of enthusiasm on the golf course.

“Our Shers proving that there are at least some things they can’t do effortlessly,” Punjab Kings tweeted while sharing a video of the cricketers playing golf.

PBKS kicked off their IPL 2023 campaign on a sublime note after winning their first two games of the season. In their season opener, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (DLS method).

PBKS continued the winning start in their next match against Rajasthan Royals with a close five-run victory.

Their winning streak, however, was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9. The Punjab-based side conceded their first defeat of the season against Aiden Markram’s men.

Another loss followed, this time a six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Stung by back-to-back defeats, PBKS returned to winning ways against LSG.

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, stand-in skipper Sam Curran picked up three wickets in that contest to restrict the KL Rahul-led side to a below par 159.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza came up with a sensational half century to guide PBKS to a thrilling win.

The visitors scored the winning runs with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan produced a handy knock of unbeaten 23.

“Raza played nicely in the middle, and the way Shahrukh came in and finished. The word around the dressing room is that he has worked very hard and the coaching staff have been clear with his role. Fingers crossed he can keep continuing. Different dimensions, so, each game, you have to come up with different plans. The rhythm is good. We used 6-7 bowlers, we have so many options and that is good to have,” Curran said of the win.

