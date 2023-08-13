WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Continues Red-hot Scoring Streak, Smashes Another Century After Double Hundred in One-Day Cup

Indian opening batter, Prithvi Shaw, continues his red-hot form for Northamptonshire as he scored another century as his side managed to secure the victory against Durham by six wickets in the Royal London One Day Cup.

In his previous innings, Shaw managed to score a mammoth individual score of 244 runs off 153 balls. Against Durham, he was not able to get back to that level but still did score another century. Shaw managed to score 125 runs off 76 balls. Amongst these runs, he scored consecutive boundaries to seal the win for his side, Northamptonshire. He scored a total of fifteen boundaries and seven sixes

A century in just 68 balls for Prithvi Shaw!Back to back hundreds by Prithvi. pic.twitter.com/s10R6clTTK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2023

Shaw currently is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 304 runs in three games. He is followed by Indian veteran batter, Cheteshwar Pujara who played four games and scored 302 runs.

Shaw is looking to get back to his best as the youngster was touted to be the next biggest talent. He had scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot.

But due to off-field incidents, many have questioned whether Shaw has the right mindset to be where he belonged with the likes of Virat Kohli. But he has failed to make the same kind of impact.

Shaw will look to redeem himself and his knocks against the county sides will definitely get eyes on him.

! Shaw ends on 125* to give the Steelbacks a comfortable six wicket win. pic.twitter.com/IrF5bYnjXs — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 13, 2023

Northamptonshire currently stand at third spot in Group B with Warwickshire topping the group.

Amongst the highest wicket-takers, Oliver Hannon-Dalby managed to pick 14 wickets in four games at an average of 9.07. The side will take on Warwickshire who are on third place in Group B.

If Shaw has any plans on getting back into the International Setup he will have to face the likes of youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as well.