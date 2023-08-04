CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Debut For Northamptonshire Ends in Bizarre Hit Wicket Dismissal

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 22:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw was out hit wicket on Northamptonshire debut (Twitter Image)

Prithvi Shaw failed to handle the bouncer and got out hit wicket on his debut for Northamptonshire.

Young India batting sensation Prithvi Shaw’s debut for Northamptonshire ended on a bad note as he got hit-wicket for 34. The out-of-favour Indian batter failed to get going and went down on a bouncer which resulted in his wicket.

During the Group B match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire in England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, Shaw made his debut for Northants.

It was the last ball of the 16th over when Shaw failed to handle Paul van Meekeren’s bouncer. The batter went for a pull shot but failed to keep his balance and kicked his stumps while going down on the ground.

Shaw last played for India way back in 2021, he was included in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but didn’t get a chance in the playing XI. The Delhi Capitals batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition.

Meanwhile, Ahead of his county stint, Shaw said that it’s not the right time for him to make changes in the game.

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now,” Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

The 23-year-old Shaw has joined join the likes of David Willey and Andrew Tye in the Steelbacks’ side while John Sadler is the county’s head coach.

Shaw had a dream debut in international cricket, scoring a century against West Indies as an 18-year-old. But the talented youngster has lost his way since and managed to play only four more Tests besides seven white ball games (six ODIs and one T20I) for India.

