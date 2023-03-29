WATCH: Rajasthan Royals’ players groove to Gangnam Style Ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals players are gelling well in the run-up to the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals were the surprise finalists of the last season. But the 2008 champions would want to go one step further and lift their second IPL title this year. Apart from their on-field exploits, Royals’ social media presence is quite impressive as well. Rajasthan Royals and Riyan Parag recently shared an amusing Instagram Reel from their official handles.

The Instagram Collab post shows RR players grooving to the peppy beats of PSY’s popular track, Gangnam Style. In the Reel, the likes of KC Cariappa and Riyan Parag can be seen breaking the dance floor. If the Reel is anything to go by, it seems that RR players are enjoying each other’s company.

The Reel has been captioned as, “Tried making Gangnam Style cool again.”

This Instagram Collab post has generated tremendous buzz on social media and recorded over 300,000 views on Instagram.

Many users have praised the dancing skills of RR players under the Reel. Some RR fans have even noticed interesting aspects of the Reel. One user wrote, “Am I the only one who is looking at the legendary quote from Warnie – ‘Never give up, just absolutely never give up.’"

Another fan commented, “Just seeing my royals having so much fun, makes me so happy.”

The Jaipur-based outfit is being touted as one of the strongest contenders to win the IPL this year. Rajasthan Royals have a well-balanced outfit and boast of genuine match-winners in their squad. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag make RR a formidable squad.

Furthermore, Jos Butler was in scintillating form last season and accumulated 863 runs from 17 encounters at a strike-rate of almost 150. In Sanju Samson, Royals have a terrific skipper who leads from the front. Royals’ bowling attack is perhaps their strongest department. Last season’s Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult can instil fear in batters’ minds. Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on April 2. Royals would want to make a winning start to their campaign and register a convincing win in that match.

