WATCH: Rashid Khan Castles in-form Glenn Maxwell With a Beauty During RCB vs GT Clash

Rashid Khan spun his magic to get the better of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. In the all-important clash for RCB, Maxwell started strong with an attack on Rashid’s countryman Noor Ahmad. The Aussie smashed Noor for a four and a six but failed to capitalise on that.

In the 9th over, Rashid bowled an absolute beauty to outfox Maxwell for 11. He was done by the googly as the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium went pin-drop silence.

Live Score oyal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis once again gave a solid start to Royal Challengers Bangalore with a 67-run stand but they lost three wickets in quick succession after that. Noor got the better of Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror, while Rashid castled Maxwell.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged.

Also Read | Who is Himanshu Sharma? Meet RCB’s Debutant For All-Important Match vs Gujarat Titans

After winning the toss, Hardik said his playing eleven is unchanged from their last game, where they won by 34 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and decision to bowl first came due to the weather.

“Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us this is as important game as the next game."

top videos

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said Himanshu Sharma replaces Karn Sharma in the playing eleven, with Dinesh Karthik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed too.

“You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one."