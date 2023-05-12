WATCH: Rashid Khan Spins His Magic to Dismiss Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan in Same Over

Rashid Khan spun his magic once again as the five-time champions Mumbai Indians became the victim this time in the Indian Premier League match on Friday at Wankhede Stadium. It was another masterful performance from the Afghanistan spin magician as he got the better of skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the same over to put Mumbai Indians on the mat.

The Gujarat Titans leg-spinner displayed his bowling prowess in front of jam-packed Wankhede which was stunned when he dismissed the MI openers after powerplay.

Rohit (29) and Ishan Kishan (31) gave Mumbai Indians a solid start after Titans opted to bowl on Friday. The duo 61 in the powerplay but right after that Rashid spun his magic to dismiss Rohit on the first ball of the 7th over. It was a leg-break and the swashbuckling opener failed to read it as he edged the ball behind the stumps where Rahul Tewatia took a fine catch at slip. While three balls later Rashid trapped Ishan in front of the wicket. The MI opener didn’t waste any time and started walking and didn’t think about the review as he knew it was plumb.

Meanwhile, on the final ball of his third over Rashid struck again and got the better of Nehal Wadhera for 15. It was a googly and Wadhera tried to cut it but edged it onto the stumps.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

Both sides remain unchanged, however, Rohit admitted he would have also liked to bowl first on the Wankhede track.

“We would have done the same thing(bowl) , we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand," Rohit said at the toss.