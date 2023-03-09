WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi Shows The 'Desi' Style Of Eating Sushi Roll

Indian young cricketer Ravi Bishnoi has been making a stir on the internet after introducing the “desi style” of eating the popular Japanese cuisine- sushi roll. In a clip shared by Bishnoi’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants on Instagram, the 22-year-old spinner could be seen trying his hands at picking up a piece of sushi with chopsticks. However, he could not even end up holding the sticks properly.

Following some failed attempts, Bishnoi gave up and decided to get the help of his hands. In his most hilarious move, the Rajasthan boy picked up a sushi roll with his left hand and put that into his mouth, while hiding his face with the other hand.

Ravi Bishnoi’s hilarious antics undoubtedly left internet users in splits as they went on to shower numerous laughing emojis in the comment section. A fan termed Bishnoi’s way of having sushi “the Rajasthani style.” Another fan marked the style as “just a Bishnoi thing.” Backing Bishnoi for choosing his hands, a user wrote, “We are desi. God has given us hands.”

Ravi Bishnoi, on Wednesday, March 8, celebrated Holi at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru along with his some of his national teammates including Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Hooda. Chahal dropped a couple of group photos from the event, in which Bishnoi could be spotted smilingly posing with his fellow cricketers.

Ravi Bishnoi rose to fame after demonstrating the capability of his mystic bowling in the 2019 U-19 World Cup. Owing to his exceptional form in the tournament and some notable performances in the domestic circuit, the leg-spinner earned his maiden call-up for India’s senior team in a T20I home series against West Indies in February 2022.

In the fifth game of the series, Bishnoi stole the show, folding up with the best bowling figure of 4/16. So far, he has donned the Blue jersey in 10 T20Is and has fetched 16 wickets in total. Bishnoi also represented India in an ODI against South Africa on home soil in October last year.

Ravi Bishnoi will return to action for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League, slated to begin in March. In their first assignment of the campaign, Lucknow is set to host Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Sports City.

