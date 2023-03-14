Watch: Ravindra Jadeja And Ravichandran Ashwin Recreate Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Scene From 'Deewane Huye Paagal'

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have recreated a funny Bollywood scene after the spinner duo shared the Player of the Series award for the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. In an Instagram reel shared by Ashwin, the spin twins can be spotted enacting two popular characters of Akshay Kumar’s 2005 hit ‘Deewane Huye Paagal’ inside the Indian dressing room after the Ahmedabad Test.

Jadeja is seen playing the role of Akshay as he was equally dividing the prize money with Ashwin while lip-syncing the hilarious dialogue, “Ek tera, ek mera.”

Making it more special, they brought the flavour of the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” at the end of the video.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, users were left in splits after watching their favourite players in the bizarre roles.

A fan commented, “Ashwin and Jaddu distributing wickets in the BGT home series.”

Another fan took a dig at Australia’s struggle against this spinner duo, saying, “Men after bashing No 1 Test team.”

Apart from the fans, few India cricketers also commented on the post.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya and batter Suryakumar Yadav reacted with laughing emojis, while former head coach Ravi Shastri labelled them as a “deadly combo.”

Ex-fielding coach R Sridhar also appreciated the allrounders’ acting skills.

Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayan quipped, “Dance please.”

Jadeja and Ashwin have been vital to India’s home domination in Test cricket.

Both were on the top of their game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which saw the hosts winning the four-Test series 2-1 with the last match ending in a draw.

Ashwin ended the series as the highest wicket-taker, fetching 25 scalps in four appearances, while Jadeja picked up 22 wickets in total.

Jadeja also batted well, scoring 135 runs in four games including a half-century in the opening Test. On the other hand, Ashwin has played some brief yet impressive knocks as he has scored a total of 86 runs.

India are now gearing up for a three-match ODI series against Australia, which will see a few limited-over specialists including Hardik returning to the national colours. The first ODI is slated to be hosted on March 17 in Mumbai.

