WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Dance Floor During His Vacation in United States

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen hitting the dance floor and grooving to local music in the United States. Jadeja produced all-round performances in the Test series against the West Indies that saw him take seven wickets while scoring 98 runs in the two games he played. He is currently enjoying some vacation time with his family in the USA as he has been rested from India’s ongoing T20I series against the Caribbean team. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) uploaded a video of Jadeja hitting some cool moves and making the most of his break. CSK captioned their video with, “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU! #WhistlePodu #Yellove”. The video has sparked several reactions from fans who are happy to see their player enjoy some much-need time off duty.

The reel also sparked a reaction out of Ravindra Jadeja himself who dropped in a few wink emojis in the comments section. One of the fans was happy to see Jadeja enjoy as he wrote, “Jaddu is the only happiest cricket this year”.

Another one wrote, “Imagine Thala joining him”.

Some comments just appreciated the player such as, “Sir respect button”, “Jaddu sir so amazing” and “Jaddu on fire”.

Jadeja was phenomenal in India’s opening Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau. He dismissed Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva and Kemar Roach in the first innings of the game. With the bat, Jadeja hit 37 runs, helping India to a total of 421. The CSK player delivered again, scalping the wickets of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Raymon Reifer in West Indies’ second batting innings. His five wickets in the first Test game helped India secure a victory by an innings and 141 runs. In the second Test match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jadeja played another good innings scoring 61 runs for his side, helping India to a 438-run total. He went on to take two wickets during their bowling performance before the match was drawn due to rain.

Meanwhile, it didn’t go as planned for him in the ODI series as the southpaw scalped only three wickets and scored 34 runs in three-match series.

The CSK superstar will be a key player in India’s upcoming campaign of the Asia Cup from August 30 to September 17.