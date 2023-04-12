Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th T20 Wicket With a Ripper as Sanju Samson Falls for a Duck

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja spun his web around the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters, picking up two batters, during match number in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

In fact, Jadeja got both his wickets in the same over to reach 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

First Jadeja dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, for 38 from 26 balls, with Devon Conway taking a relatively simple catch.

Then after facing a ball, RR skipper Sanju Samson was bowled off the back foot to Jadeja, for his second-successive duck in the season. He had been dismissed on a four-ball duck in the last match against Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja bowled it full and quick as the delivery drifted between the middle and leg-stump as Samson tried to defend on the back foot. The RR skipper though missed the line completely.

.@imjadeja on 🔥He gets the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and #RR captain Sanju Samson in the same over 👏 👏@ChennaiIPL are on a roll here 👍 👍 Watch those wickets 🔽 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/IgV0ZtiJJA#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/4KwaPeh420 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023

Fans were happy for Jadeja:

Oh yeah that's sounds 😍💛— Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) April 12, 2023

Loudest stadium in India and maybe the world. That's Chennai for you 💛— Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) April 12, 2023

Oo yes means out 😂— Praduman.k (@uFZROby1jkUsap5) April 12, 2023

Ms dhoni's 200 match as a captain and ravindra Jadeja 200 wicket This Is Csk Beauty #AskStar @StarSportsIndia— Mihir Savani (@MihirSavani24) April 12, 2023

I will have Jadeja on the top 3 when I discuss India’s greatest allrounders ! Period !@ChennaiIPL— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 12, 2023

Ahead of the match, Jadeja had harped on the importance of sticking to line and length in the battle of spinners

“When you come to Chennai you are always hoping that spinners will do the job for you. They have quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. It will be a good battle," he had said ahead of the match.

