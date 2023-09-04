WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Weaves Magic As He Scalps Three Quick Wickets In Succession Against Nepal

Just when it seemed like Nepal were off to a solid start as a partnership between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh was set, Shardul Thakur provided the much-needed breakthrough, as he scalped the wicket of hard-hitting Bhurtel.

And after that, it was all about the Ravindra Jadeja show.

Jadeja came into the bowling attack and went straight at the Nepal top order, scalping three consecutive wickets to completely snatch the momentum away from them.

Nepal were off to a strong start as they notched up 65 runs by the tenth over and seemed to have two batsmen getting set out on the field.

India also looked sloppy as they dropped several chances over the initial period, giving multiple lives to the Nepalese openers.

Shreyas Iyer started off with the butterfingers as he dropped a slightly tricky yet possible catch of Bhurtel at first slip.

Then, it was talisman batsman Virat Kohli’s chance to inherit the same, as he dropped an absolute sitter of a catch that allowed Aasif Sheikh yet another chance to stay and play further.

But, once Bhurtel was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the tenth over, the tides seemed to shift, because then spin juggernaut Ravindra Jadeja was introduced.

Aasif Shiekh was holding the fort on his side, but recognising the unusettled nature of the new batsmen, Jadeja took to the Nepal batting order ans made light work of them.

Bhim Sharki was the first to fall as he looked to stay back and hit Jaddu’s delivery with a square cut, but the ball took the under-edge and ricocheted onto the stumps.

Next up to fall victim was Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel who was caught at first slip neatly by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma following a beautiful delivery that just caught the nick of Paudel’s bat.

Finally, it was Kushal Malla, who just fell into the trap of Jadeja who tempted the Nepal batter with a full delivery that was hit straight towards Mohamed Siraj who took a comfortable catch on the edge of the circle.