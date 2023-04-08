Watch: RCB Legend AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli's 'Most Annoying Habit'

With an incredible passion for the game and an enthusiasm of the highest order, Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers ever to grace the field. From showcasing lightning-fast running between the wickets to taking mind-boggling catches regularly, Kohli has been a role model for budding cricketers.

Legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has now opened up on Kohli’s unimaginable level of fitness. De Villiers, however, has a totally different take on this matter. While talking about Kohli’s most annoying habit, De Villiers quipped, “Virat’s most annoying habit is, as nice as it is, that he is very fit, it is also annoying because you are jealous of him. Like he is in the gym every day, and I will go, like Oh I am not feeling like the gym today, and then I take a day off and I feel bad about it. But you know he makes us feel bad sometimes. He is too fit."

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowlv Against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers shared the dressing room for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The duo represented the Bangalore-based side for more than a decade in the IPL. The former South Africa skipper retired from international cricket in May 2018. But even after his international retirement, De Villiers carried on plying his trade in several franchise-based T20 tournaments all over the world.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently taking part in the IPL 2023 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been one of the very few players in the history of IPL to play for one particular franchise. With 6411 runs in 216 matches, the star India batter has been IPL’s all-time highest run-scorer. Kohli kicked off his IPL 2023 journey in splendid fashion after pulling off a remarkable knock of an unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Kohli, along with Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, exhibited outstanding batting to guide his side to a convincing eight-wicket win over the five-time IPL champions. Bangalore’s momentum, however, suffered a jolt in their next match. They had to concede a crushing 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in that encounter.

In his next assignment, Virat Kohli is expected to be seen in action against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 10.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here