Watch: Rishabh Pant Posts Clip Of Him Back In The Gym Working Out, Shows Signs Of Fast Recovery

Following his horrific car accident which left him badly injured, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken it up upon himself to get back onto the field to suit up for the country yet again.

The swashbuckling batsman has been consistently documenting his journey to fitness every step of the way. He recently took to Instagram and showcased his comeback to the gym in a post captioned: ‘You get what you work for, not what you wish for’.

Fans alike took to the comments, sharing words of appreciation and encouragement for the progress of the young batsman.

Indian players such as KL Rahul, who is also battling injuries currently, showed his support for his Indian teammate.

Pant, who had to undergo three crucial surgeries to get back on his feet, was immediately ruled out from the upcoming ICC World Cup. It was reported that the DC captain would be out for almost two years, but the wicketkeeper seems to be making a full-fledged recovery well past his reported date.