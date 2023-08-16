CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Resumes Batting Practice, Smashes Bowlers in Local Match as Road to Recovery Continues

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice - X (Twitter) Images

The video of Rishabh Pant smashing the ball went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter as the fans were elated to see the flamboyant batter getting recover from the injuries

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice as a video went viral on social media where he can be seen batting in a local match. Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA), is highly likely to get selected for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads. However, the video brought good news for the Indian cricket team and its fans as Pant is on the right path on his road to recovery.

Pant smashing the ball went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter as the fans were elated to see the flamboyant batter getting recover from the injuries he sustained during the horrific car accident last year.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries after the horrific car crash in December last year.  He had to undergo a couple of surgeries. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA and posted regular updates regarding his road to recovery on his social media accounts.

Last month, the BCCI released a statement where he provided an update on the wicketkeeper-batter’s recovery as it stated that he has been recovering at a faster rate and has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets.

“Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” read the BCCI update.

On Tuesday, Pant was seen addressing a gathering on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. The Indian cricketer attended a program organised by the JSW foundation where he delivered a speech and was heard giving a piece of useful advice.

“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure, you want to excel in life and do this and that. But wo enjoyment nahi miss karna hai life mein, (Don’t miss the enjoyment in life),” Pant could be heard saying in the video.

first published:August 16, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 14:07 IST