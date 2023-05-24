WATCH: Rishabh Pant Spotted in Mumbai Airport, India Wicketkeeper-batter Recovering Well

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last year in December. The recovery has been speedy as the star cricketer was recently spotted at Mumbai airport without crutches.

In a video doing rounds on social media, where Pant was seen walking at the airport premises and even obliged fans with selfies. The clip has gone viral on social media as fans are extremely excited to see their favorite cricketer getting physically better day by day.

Rishabh Pant is recovering quickly.Get well soon, Pant. pic.twitter.com/UxRGVrBd4t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2023

After suffering multiple ailments all over his body, Pant’s treatment began and now he’s back on his feet, and while he continues to undergo physiotherapy sessions, the 25-year-old is recovering well as he was seen playing table tennis at NCA.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media in which Pant was seen moving gingerly, but he was surely enjoying a friendly contest with his mates.

The injuries have ruled out for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup later this year, although, some reports have claimed that he might not be able to recover until the T20 World Cup next year.

The young wicketkeeper-batter had suffered a freak car accident last year while he was travelling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mother although the wicketkeeper batsman’s car collided with a divider and he sustained some serious injuries.

DC’s disappointing season without Pant

Rishabh Pant also missed out on the entire IPL 2023 due to injury. In his absence, ace Australian batter David Warner stepped into the captain’s shoes this season but endured disappointing results. DC managed 5 wins out of 14 games and ended at the 9th spot on the points table. They were the first side to be eliminated from the tournament this year.