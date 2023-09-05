WATCH: Rohit Extremely Furious Over India's Sloppy Fielding vs Nepal, Gives Death Stare to Shardul Thakur

Team India thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-affected game on Monday, qualifying for the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023. But before heading to the next round, the Indian team management is required to address a few things strictly, especially fielding. It was surprising to see the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan dropping easy catches right after the start of the play. On the other hand, unnecessary overthrows and a sloppy fielding approach appeared all over the field after the men in blue decided to field first.

The repeated blunders on the field left the Indian skipper fuming which was evident on his face. One of the incidents took place in the 38th over when Nepal batter Sompal Kami smashed a short ball from Hardik Pandya over the keeper. Shardul ran in from the third man and even made his ground in time but couldn’t grab the ball. The ball went past the boundary line, leaving Rohit absolutely miffed.

The rain interrupted the game in the next over and while the players headed back to the dugout, the camera caught Rohit’s furious face. He stood at his position and gave a death stare to his teammates passing by. In fact, the Indian captain waited for Shardul to cross him, and at that moment, Rohit’s expression was worth noticing.

Things didn’t change much after the rain break as Nepal continued to make the most of India’s fielding hara-kiri. The Rohit Paudel-led side posted 230 in 48.2 overs. But India’s target was revised to 145 from 23 over under the DLS method. Rohit and Shubman Gill scored fifties to take their side home in 20.1 overs.

The Indian skipper highlighted the team’s fielding blunders and admitted that his side has not played its best cricket in the Asia Cup so far.

“We haven’t been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there’s no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.