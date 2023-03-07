CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Shoot Promos For IPL 2023

Curated By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The Indian Premier League will get underway from March 31 in Ahmedabad when defending champions Gujarat Titans host four-time winners Chennai Super Kings

Just about three weeks remaining before the latest season of the Indian Premier League gets underway. The IPL will return to its home and away format for the first time since covid pandemic and the upcoming season will also be a special one considering its likely to be the last time that the legendary MS Dhoni will be taking part in the league as a player.

The IPL expanded to 10 teams last year and in a fairy-tale ending, newbie Gujarat Titans stormed to a title win as they defeated Rajasthan Royals - winners of the inaugural season - in the summit clash.

The season will get underway on March 31 when four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, a couple of footages have been shared on social media platforms showing Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya who leads Gujarat Titans shooting what appear to be promos for their respective franchises for the IPL 2023.

While Rohit is currently busy with the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pandya will be back in action during the ODI series between India and Australia later this month.

While Gujarat Titans had a memorable season last year, Mumbai Indians would want to forget their show considering they finished last on the points table. MI won four of their 14 matches to finish 10th just a rung below CSK who edged ahead of their rivals due to a better net run-rate.

In a stark contrast, Pandya, who earlier represented MI, led a memorable campaign during which GT won 10 of their 14 league matches to top the standings. They then defeated RR in the first qualifier to enter the final before lifting the trophy.

The title win raised Pandya’s profile as he then began consistently leading India in the T20Is whenever Rohit wasn’t available and several media reports claim he could well be named the next white-ball captain.

