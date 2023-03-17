Watch: Rohit Sharma And Wife Ritika Groove To Laal Ghaghra At Brother-In-Law's Sangeet

Indian captain Rohit Sharma aka HitMan is among the top trends on social media. Reason? The batter’s dance performance at his brother-in-law’s wedding. In a heartwarming video, Rohit is seen grooving to the peppy beats of the hit track Laal Ghaghra from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newz.

In the video, Rohit can be seen breaking the dance floor at the wedding alongside his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The video has gained traction on Twitter and has recorded over 400,000 views on the microblogging site.

Rohit Sharma's dance at his brother-in-law's marriage. pic.twitter.com/TTqalgeQH2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

Cricket lovers have praised the 35-year-old for his terrific dance moves under the tweet. One fan replied, “Best dancer.”

Best dancer ❤🔥— 𝐒𝐀𝐌☣⁰⁷ (@Vitamin_is_back) March 17, 2023

Another fan replied, “Remo D’Souza all set to approach Rohit Sharma after watching this beautiful dance.”

Remo D'Souza' all set to approach Rohit sharma after watching this beautiful dance— Santosh (@SmpPhukan) March 17, 2023

“His footwork here too was assured and graceful. Leg side was dominant though. Hands were close to the body, which is also good. Notice his head, it’s still. Masterclass in sangeet dancing,” read one tweet.

His footwork here too was assured and graceful. Leg side was dominant though. Hands were close to the body, which is also good. Notice his head, it's still. Masterclass in sangeeth dancing.— Valyou Investing (@ValyouInvesting) March 17, 2023

One fan opined that Rohit Sharma was showing his best moves.

Hitman showing his best moves.— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) March 17, 2023

Team India are currently competing against Australia in a three-match ODI series. But Rohit Sharma has skipped the first match of the series. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced last month that Rohit will be missing the game due to some family commitments and that Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

It has now been learned that the personal commitment was the wedding of Rohit’s brother-in-law.

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led India were cruising towards a comfortable win in the first ODI. At the time of writing, Australia were been bowled out for just 188 runs. The mighty Australian batting line-up has been skittled inside 36 overs, courtesy of some disciplined bowling by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Both Shami and Siraj took three wickets each and restricted Australia.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Steve Smith and Co are aiming to bounce back in the ODI series after being outplayed in Tests. Furthermore, this is a crucial series for Australia as the 2023 ODI World Cup will also be held in India. The Aussies will have to adapt to these conditions if they are to win the quadrennial tournament.

