WATCH: Rohit Sharma Shouts in Disappointment After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval, London. It was a controversial call from the third umpire which irked several cricket fans on Twitter.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and check a few angles before giving it out. However, several fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell.

When the decision appeared on the big screen Rohit shouted with disappointment.

Tried looking for a clearer grab than this one. The surface of the ball that the palm and fingers cover while the hand turns is not at all convincing.Whatever happened to the good old benefit of doubt! pic.twitter.com/X0gvE0dUIF — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 10, 2023

The RULES of what determine a fair catch may say what they do.But: The only evidence on which those RULES are based is a clear video / screen-grab of the catch. RULES that so heavily depend on tech, don’t make sense when the tech itself is poor. Is the video-grab clear? https://t.co/0bbqjuOPPC — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 10, 2023

India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter. However, after Gill’s departure, India also lost Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

In their pursuit of breaking the world record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket, on yet another day of gripping action, and take India to 164/3 at stumps on Day Four.

Earlier, in the day, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, setting India a daunting target of 444.