Watch: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Dazed and Confused Expression in Dressing Room Sparks Meme Fest

India Test captain Rohit Sharma had a productive Test series against West Indies with the bat. He scored 240 runs from three innings including a century to go with two fifties as India took the series 1-0 to start their latest ICC World Test Championship campaign.

The first Test may have finished inside three days and the second was set for an interesting finish after India set West Indies 365 runs to win. The hosts were 76/2 at the close of play on the fourth day and needed 289 more runs to win.

As luck would have it, rain persisted throughout the fifth day and the match ended in a draw.

While the series gave Indian team several memorable moments right from Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a big century on debut to Virat Kohli ending his overseas hundred drought, Rohit’s puzzled reaction during the Day 4 of the 2nd Test has gone viral on social media with fans having a field day using screengrabs from the short clip leading to hilarious memes.

The viral moment came during India’s innings while Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were batting as India eyed quick runs to set WI a challenging target and perhaps push for a victory.

Rohit seems to be having a conversation with someone while peeking between a window but his expression of that someone who has been rudely jolted out of a deep slumber and then trying to make sense of which year he has woken up into has become a fodder for memes.

Rohit sharma lost his memory permanently 🙂 @rohit pic.twitter.com/NRtNssUpZG— Harish Joshi (@Harish_JOSHI55) July 24, 2023

When you wake up at 10am and directly joined the team meeting pic.twitter.com/ByjHCR7nPh— Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) July 24, 2023

When someone takes my name during a Zoom call. pic.twitter.com/8V0hjiMFej— Akshay Surendra (@akshaysurendra) July 24, 2023

During the post-match conversation, Rohit said he’s happy with the way his team performed during the two matches.

“Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn’t get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn’t much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us,” he said.