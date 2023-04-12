WATCH: Rohit Sharma Interacts with Fans, Clicks Selfies after Defeating Delhi Capitals

After losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that he, along with other seniors, needs to take perform better going ahead. As per the promise made, Rohit came up with his first half-century of the season, laying the foundation for his team’s first win in IPL 2023.

Rohit was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win. MI had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

With Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) and Tim David (13 not out off 11) in the middle, Mumbai needed five runs off the last over but Anrich Nortje bowled brilliantly to take the game down to the very last ball. David got the required two off the final ball for a much-needed victory.

After the much-needed win, Rohit interacted with a group of fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from the sidelines. He obliged for a selfie and gave them high-fives as well.

Earlier, David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much-improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts int bat.

MI suffered defeats in their first two matches but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

“Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special,” said Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65, at the post-match presentation.

