WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur's First Look in Team India's New Jerseys

Team India’s new jersey was recently launched by the kit manufacturer Adidas ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023. With both the men’s and women’s cricket teams set to don new threads carrying the iconic three stripes, the BCCI on Saturday shared the first look of Indian men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and other prominent names as Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya in the new jerseys.

Apart from the aforementioned names, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur and other players also feature in the goosebumps-inducing promo shared by the BCCI’s official handle.

Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s first look in Team India’s new jersey:

The enticing promo opens with Rohit Sharma, followed by Virat and then Harmanpreet Kaur. Hardik Pandya then comes up in the promo before a wall art is shown with Kohli’s face embossed on the walls. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah also get their moments in the limelight before the promo closes out informing fans that they can get their hands on the newly launched jerseys from 4 June onwards.

Team India’s new jerseys, one each for every format were launched on Thursday, with a dark blue shade opted by the manufacturers for the T20I format, a lighter blue shade used for ODIs and the classic white with blue colours on the Test jersey.

According to reports, the new jerseys for the Indian team will be available for fans to buy for a price of Rs 5000.

Rohit Sharma’s men are likely to step out for the WTC final 2023 in the newly made white-coloured jersey for the showdown against Australia at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

It has been reported that the BCCI’s new deal with Adidas will run for a tenure of five years and the German manufacturer will provide jerseys for the Men’s, Women’s and age-group teams.