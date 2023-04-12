Watch: Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Interaction With Wife Ritika is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Mumbai Indians fans heaved a sigh of relief after registering their maiden win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11. Following the much-needed win over Delhi Capitals yesterday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was seen video calling his wife Ritika Sajdeh. When asked about his feelings, Rohit was heard responding, “No, no, I feel good. I went inside and didn’t want to see the last over. My nails are gone. I have been part of such games a lot in the past 15 years in IPL and I have seen this a lot. I miss you guys, I’ll see you tomorrow." The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians franchise shared a video of Rohit and Ritika’s wholehearted conversation. “Ro on call with Rits after a nail-biting win in Delhi,” the tweet read.

The post went soon viral accumulating more than 60k views in no time.

One fan branded Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh as the “cutest couple.”

Cutest couple ❤️— (@dollersignKrsna) April 12, 2023

This user thanked Mumbai Indians for sharing a glimpse of their heartwarming conversation.

Thank you for the video!! ❤️— Gayathri Villuri (@_Villuri_) April 12, 2023

Another person stated that the video made his day. “This video made my day, seeing Rohit this happy. Feeling so proud of this person,” the comment read.

This video made my daySeeing Rohit this happyFeeling so proud to stan this person♥️#RohitSharma— ICT fan (@ict_fanRashi) April 12, 2023

One fan seemed absolutely relieved after Mumbai Indians clinched their first win of the IPL 2023 season last night.

Finally the wait is over — ARYAN_OP™ (@ARYAN__OP) April 12, 2023

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma excelled with the bat yesterday to guide Mumbai Indians to a much-coveted win. The Mumbai Indians captain breached the half-century mark in IPL for the first time since 2021. His last half century occurred on 23 April, 2021 against Punjab Kings. Rohit’s sublime knock of 65 helped Mumbai Indians in clinching a six-wicket triumph.

Earlier, Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a respectable total of 172. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel emerged as Delhi’s highest scorer with 54. Mumbai Indians pacer Jason Behrendorff and spinner Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets each to bundle out the David Warner-led side for an achievable total.

With two points from three matches, the five-time IPL winners now find themselves in the eighth spot in the standings. In their next assignment, Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

