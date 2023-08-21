WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Collides With Shivam Dube While Taking a Sky-high Catch

Chennai Super Kings teammates - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube - got into an awkward situation while attempting a sky-high catch during India’s second T20I against Ireland on August 20. The incident transpired in the third over of Ireland’s batting when Irish batter Lorcan Tucker picked up a short delivery off Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna to go for a pull shot. Baffled by the slower pace, Tucker mistimed the attempt, with the ball finding the edge of his bat. It went high in the air and looked to be landing at the mid-on region.

Both Gaikwad and Dube followed the trajectory of the ball which resulted in a moment of confusion between the two fielders. They also had a brief collision before Gaikwad finally completed the take.

Following the successful attempt, Ruturaj Gaikwad was spotted asking Shivam Dube to listen to his call. Both youngsters then shared a hearty smile before joining the other Indian players for the celebration.

Lorcan Tucker was Prasidh Krishna’s second prey of that over. Previously in the third ball, the right-arm pacer trapped Ireland captain Paul Stirling for a catch with another short-pitched delivery.

Just like Tucker, Stirling also opted for a pull shot but failed to middle it. The ball looked to be landing in a no man’s land, but Arshdeep Singh showed off his athleticism. The young pacer came running from the fine-leg region and took the catch.

Apart from helping his side with his fielding skills, Ruturaj Gaikwad was also the star performer with the bat for India in the second T20I. He opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and went on to notch up his second international half-century in the format. En route to his 58-run knock which came in 43 balls, Gaikwad smashed six boundaries and one maximum. Shivam Dube who came in late, also demonstrated his big-hitting prowess, scoring an unbeaten 22, a knock that comprised two huge sixes.

Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh also shone with the bat to help India produce 185 runs in 20 overs. Samson made 40 runs off 26 balls, while Singh played a blistering innings of 38 runs that included two fours and three maximums.

Coming to chase, Ireland went on to lose three wickets during the powerplay. Opener Andrew Balbirnie tried to pull them out of the situation with a powerful 72-run knock. However, he didn’t get the necessary assistance from the other batters. The hosts finally fell 33 runs short of the required total.