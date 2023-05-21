WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Catches Up With Muttiah Muralitharan Ahead of MI vs SRH Clash

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar met Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan ahead of the mega Indian Premier League contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The legendary duo faced each other numerous times during their playing days and ended their career as the greatest in their departments. Notably, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his international career.

The duo was seen having a chat ahead of a crucial IPL clash on Sunday as the Indian Premier League posted a video on their Twitter account.

“A legendary pre-match catch-up in Mumbai," IPL captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is a must-win encounter for the hosts in their last preliminary league match.

Rohit Sharma and Co. need to win this match by a big margin and hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) either lose their match or have a no-result in their encounter with Gujarat Titans in Bangalore in the second match of the day.

Rohit suggested the conditions and nature of the pitch prompted him to opt to field first. He said his team is not worrying too much about the Playoffs spot and is concentrating on playing well.

“(Going by) Just the nature of the pitch and because we’re comfortable chasing. The pitch is a bit dry, it’ll get easier to bat as the sun sets. We just want to win, not how or by how much even though a lot of things are involved. We aren’t thinking too far ahead. We’re quite familiar with the conditions, guys have responded well. At the end of the day, you just have to play well," Rohit said at the toss.

Mumbai made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Kumar Kartikeya to replace Hrithik Shokeen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik