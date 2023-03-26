WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Season's First Mango With His Mother in Heartwarming Video

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable video on Instagram where he enjoyed the first mango of the season with a very special person in his life. Tendulkar, who is very active on social media after retirement, posted a short clip where he ate mangoes with his mother Rajni Tendulkar. The mother-son duo loved the fruit.

“Having this season’s first mango with a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very special person in my life!" Tendulkar captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The heartwarming video went viral on Instagram as it garnered over 3 lakh likes in two hours.

Last week, Tendulkar said that iconic warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has had immense significance in his life right from his school days.

Tendulkar was speaking before the performance of “Jaanta Raja”, a play on Shivaji Maharaj’s life, at the Shivaji Park ground here.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has immense significance in my life. The first chapter I studied in school in history was about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the first time I held my bat was at this Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground,” Tendulkar said.

Recently, the Master Blaster also suggested that ODI has become monotonous as he also asserted that the use of two new balls per innings eliminates reverse swing from the game.

“It’s getting monotonous, without a doubt. The current format, which has been there for a while now is two new balls (per innings). When you have two new balls, you have kind of eliminated reverse swing. Even though, we are in the 40th over of the game, it’s just the 20th over of that ball. And the ball only starts reversing around the 30th over,” Tendulkar said in India Today Conclave.

The legendary batter said that the game is losing the momentum from 15th to the 40th over.

“That element (reverse swing) is missing today because of two new balls. The current format, I feel, is heavy on bowlers. Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From the 15th to the 40th over, it’s losing its momentum. It’s getting boring. So, both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it is more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here