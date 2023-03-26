WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Other MI's Men Players Support Harmanpreet Kaur and Co at Brabourne Stadium in WPL Final

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Rohit Sharma made their presence felt at the stadium in the Women’s Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians’ men players came to support the women’s franchise for the first-ever WPL final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Final Updates

The legendary @sachin_rt in the house for the #Final

Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/N0U4wKUU0z#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/s3WcTg6com

— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit shared a video message to the women’s franchise to extend his support to the players for the mega finale.

“I want to wish our women’s team all the very best for the finals. I’ve really, really enjoyed how you’ll have played in the last four weeks. It’s the final, and you don’t get to play a final every day."

“So, it’s important to enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it’s going to be amazing. We all will be cheering for you. So go out there and give it your best," said Rohit in a video posted by the franchise on Sunday.

The men’s team has shown their support to Harmanpreet Kaur Co. throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost the toss but was happy with Meg Lanning’s decision as she wanted to bowl first and backed her pacers to cause some early trouble with the swing on offer. Mumbai decided to go with the same XI from the last match.

“We were looking to bowl first, so the toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI," Harmanpreet said.

Get the latest Cricket News here