Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's Incredible Shots Against World-class Australia Bowlers

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has completed yet another milestone. Tendulkar, one of he greatest ever batters, is celebrating his 50th birthday today.

Cricketers from all over the world have sent in their wishes to the Master Blaster on the occasion. With fans revisiting the legendary batter’s heroics, a video of Sachin going up against Australian players like Shane Warne has been making the rounds on Instagram.

The video, shared by Cricket Australia, shows Tendulkar playing some sumptuous shots against world-class bowlers .

“The Little Master turns 50 today! Sit back and enjoy him at his best - straight drives, on drives and lofted cover drives!” the caption of the clip read.

“Those straight drives,” wrote one person praising Sachin’s shots.

“I can watch this all day,” a comment read.

“Playing Warnie is not everyone’s cup of tea but he always tackled him better than other players of that era. That makes him better than other players,” a user wrote.

Many called Sachin the best after Australia legend Don Bradman.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Cricket Ground honoure Tendulkar with a special gift on his 50th birthday.

The stadium unveiled a set of gates named after Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar on Monday.

The batters join Don Bradman, Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson in the list of cricketers honoured at the SCG.

April 24 was chosen as the date of the announcement to commemorate Sachin’s birthday. The date also celebrates Brian Lara’s first Test century.

Cricket Australia has said that the gates are the ones that all visiting cricketers will take to enter the field.

Tendulkar also shared some photos from his birthday celebration. The Master Blaster can be seen enjoying a cup of tea in the images.

“Tea time: 50 Not Out!” he wrote while sharing the photos.

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

Tendulkar remains the most prolific run-maker of all time, even a decade after he hung up his boots from international cricket.

The right-handed batter is the only player with 100 centuries in international cricket to his name. In the course of his career, Sachin scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. He is presently involved in the Indian Premier League as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians.

