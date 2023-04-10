Watch: Sanju Samson Reminds Kumar Sangakkara Of His One-Handed Catch With Cheeky Hand Gesture

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has heaped praise on Sanju Samson’s leadership skills after the team’s dominating 87-run victory over Delhi Capitals on April 8. During the post-match interaction with the players, Sangakkara praised the Royals captain for his on-field decisions to utilise the right bowler at the right time. Although, Samson expected a special mention of his brilliant catch to send off DC opener Prithvi Shaw. After the Indian wicketkeeper-batter smilingly made a catching gesture to remind Sangakkara of the event, the Sri Lankan legend said, “Sorry, I forgot the catch. It was fantastic, brilliant.” The event transpired in the third ball of the Capital’s batting. Picking up a full-length delivery from Trent Boult, Prithvi Shaw attempted to flick it towards the mid-on region but ended up finding a thick outside edge. With the ball landing quite away from Samson, the Rajasthan skipper pulled off a sensational dive to grab the one-handed stunner. Shaw returned to the pavilion for a duck, continuing his disappointing performance this season.

A clip of the fun-filled session inside the Rajasthan dressing room was dropped on the franchise’s official Twitter page.

Catch so good, Sanju had to remind Sanga… pic.twitter.com/S0kJLe5FTu— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2023

Kumar Sangakkara’s appreciatory words for Sanju Samson left the other Rajasthan players in splits. Among others, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Yashasvi Jaiswal were captured laughing while clapping for their captain. Soon after the footage surfaced on Twitter, numerous fans marked their reactions in the comment section.

A fan shared a hilarious meme reference to describe the reaction of Sanju Samson “asking Kumar Sangakkara to say a few words” about the catch.

Sanju asking Sanga to say a few words abt him too pic.twitter.com/UfxhuzjT0f— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) April 9, 2023

Another fan said that “getting appreciation from a legendary wicketkeeper” like Sangakkara is “a big thing” for Samson and the RR captain certainly “deserved it.”

Getting an appreciation from a legendary WK is a big thing.Sanju really deserve it— Sabarinath (@Saby2295) April 9, 2023

A user underlined the bonding among Rajasthan squad members, saying, “One can see why this team is so good on the field. Lots of love for Sanju. Hope to see him in World Cup.”

Dressing room dairies .. one can see why this team is so good on field .. lots of love for sanju.. hope will see him in WC— Sandesh (@vijayasandesh) April 9, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Exceptional catch from an exceptional skipper— RR's Fan (@RRoyalsFan69) April 9, 2023

Love this group of lads…. sheer commitment towards the job— Harsh (@galoutigourmet) April 9, 2023

On a day when RR posted a mammoth 199 runs on the board, Sanju Samson failed to demonstrate his batting prowess, recording a duck off 4 balls. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler enjoyed red-hot form. The duo stitched a 98-run partnership before Jaiswal returned to the pavilion for 61 runs. Buttler played a blistering 79-run knock, which included 11 boundaries and a single six. In response, DC suffered a rare batting collapse with captain David Warner being their only standout batter. The Aussie opener scored 65 off 55 balls but could not take his side across the victory line. The Capitals concluded their innings at 142 runs in 20 overs.

