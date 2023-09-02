WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Wins Battles Against Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma in High-Octane IND vs PAK Clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi once again produced his magic with the ball against India as he claimed the all-important wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his first spell on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The left-arm seamer once again turned out to be a kryptonite in front of Rohit and got the better of him with an absolute jaffa.

The Indian skipper started solid and hit a couple of boundaries off Shaheen’s delivery but the rain break broke his momentum. Rohit was on 11 when the rain stopped play and when it resumed, he failed to add any to his score and was bowled by Shaheen on the final ball of fifth over.

Meanwhile, batting maestro Kohli opened his account with a brilliant cover driver but Shaheen got the better of him.

Shaheen Afridi - The best bowler in the world.He has dismissed both Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli.#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/yyAwMWpJds — Abdullah Neaz (@Abdullah__Neaz) September 2, 2023

The 34-year-old tried to play the angle and dragged the ball to the stumps for just 4. He looked disappointed while taking a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit JBumrah make their return to the Indian team in 50-over format after recovering from back injuries, with the latter playing in two T20Is against Ireland last month.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of Mohammed Shami, owing to him providing a batting option and being second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the two spinners.

“There is a bit of weather around but we cannot think about it too much. Embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had a six-day camp in Bangalore where we worked on our skills. The Asia Cup is a quality tournament with quality teams. At the end of the day, we need to think what we can do here," said Rohit.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf