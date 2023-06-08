WATCH: Shardul Thakur Castles Centurion Steve Smith to Pull India Back in WTC Final 2023

Shardul Thakur once again displayed that he has the knack of taking crucial wickets for India as he got the better of Steve Smith on Day 2 of World Test Championship Final at the Oval. Thakur got the massive wicket of Smith with his first ball of the day to pull India back into the game.

Smith was dismissed for 121 as India claimed three wickets early in the first session of Day 2 after a dismal show with the ball on the opening day of the all-important clash at the Oval, London.

It was not the best of deliveries from Shardul, way outside off stump as Smith looked to play it late with the soft hands but only managed to chop onto the stumps. The premier batter was a bit disappointed by the way of his dismissal and took a long walk back towards the pavilion after scoring a brilliant century.

Earlier on Day 1, Shardul got the big wicket of David Warner at the brink of Lunch to break a crucial partnership.

Meanwhile, Smith managed to get his name on several record books with his 31st Test century on Thursday.

Before the start of day 2, Smith talked about the conditions at the Oval and the adjustments he made to play in England.

“Little bits and pieces, how far I move across the crease and different things. The Dukes ball - there’s always something happening. Even yesterday, the ball swung for 80 overs. You got to be focussed and switched on every ball because one might do something out of nowhere. That keeps me switched on in these conditions. That’s when I am playing my best. It (good toss to lose) might have been in the end. I still think there’s enough in the wicket. India bowled a little bit short in the middle session where it was quite challenging. That came from the pressure Travis put on their bowlers. This morning is going to be interesting. We’ll see what the new ball does this morning. There’s enough there in that wicket for sure," Smith told broadcasters.