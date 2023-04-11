WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His 'Love At First Sight' In Leaked Footage

Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying red-hot form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. While the explosive batter has been making headlines thanks to his on-field heroics, a video featuring Dhawan has allegedly been leaked online.

The clip, which has been shared on Twitter by several users, revealed Dhawan talking about his “love at first sight.” After watching the content, social media users were left scratching their heads, anticipating whether the footage was real or made for a promotional campaign of any brand.

The clipping opened to Dhawan entering a decorated drawing room and taking a seat on a sofa in front of the camera. Then he offered cookies to the interviewer, who was not visible in the video and seemed like a close buddy of the cricketer.

The anonymous man went on to ask Shikhar Dhawan some questions about a girl that the Indian opener has met recently. According to Dhawan, he crossed paths with her at a party in a farmhouse. “When I saw her, I kept looking. When I hear her, I kept hearing,” the 37-year-old smilingly said.

Then Dhawan gave the details about how their love story progressed. At the end of the video, he shelled out a golden relationship advice, saying, “Poorana bhool ke, It’s time to move on.”

Soon after the Twitter video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to jump into the comment section. They went on to predict the actual reason behind making the video, while serious fellows were against getting into the Indian cricketer’s personal life.

A fan hardly took any time to say, “It is scripted.”

Another fan also anticipated the clip to be a part of a television advertisement.

An individual praised Shikhar Dhawan for his acting skills, comparing him with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan parted ways with his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in 2021 after being married for 8 years. For a reason behind their shocking divorce, Dhawan only underlined the compatibility issue between the couple.

Shikhar Dhawan- the captain of the Punjab Kings- has the Orange Cap in his possession for leading the tally of the top run-scorers. In three appearances so far, the Indian opener has racked up a total of 225 runs including two half-centuries under his belt. In his last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan single-handedly took his side to a worth-fighting total of 143 runs but failed to win the game in the end. He remained unbeaten at 99 runs off 66 balls and the knock was decorated with 12 boundaries and 5 maximums.

