WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer Takes a Sensational Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss KKR's Jason Roy

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer took a stunning catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders star opener Jason Roy in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday at Eden Gardens. Hetmyer displayed good awareness near the boundary and maintained his balance to get the better of Roy.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson elected to bowl first and Trent Boult made sure that the decision worked in their favour. The left-arm pacer dismissed Roy on the second ball of the third over. The Englishman flicked the ball over square leg where Hetmyer jumped in the air to grab his catch near the boundary line, he managed to maintain the right balance and didn’t touch the rope.

Roy failed to score big and was dismissed for just 10 which included a couple of boundaries.

Meanwhile, Boult, who returned to the Royals XI in place of Kuldip Yadav, struck again in his next over and dismissed Roy’s opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 18.

Ahead of the match, Roy talked about his form thus far in the Indian Premier League.

“It’s going okay, pretty happy with the starts I am getting. I am a big score away from feeling a million dollars. At the moment, it’s just kinda getting in and building a good start for the team. I want those big scores. When I keep my game simple and I don’t try too much, it’s just as effective if not more effective than when I go over the top. I am just doing my thing, enjoying it, trying to find new ways of developing my game as well as helping others as well," he added.

Royals made a couple of changes in their XI after suffering defeats in the last three matches. Trent Boult returned to the XI and replaced Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif replaced Murugan Ashwin.

While Kolkata Knight Riders included Anukul Roy in the starting XI as he replaced Vaibhav Arora.