Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Faces Wrath of Trolls After Cringe Advertisement Starring Him Goes Viral on Social Media
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Faces Wrath of Trolls After Cringe Advertisement Starring Him Goes Viral on Social Media

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 21:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian cricket team star Shreyas Iyer (AFP Image)

Indian cricket team star Shreyas Iyer (AFP Image)

An advertisement featuring him went viral on social media which didn't impress many as he got trolled for the cringe storyline.

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer faced the wrath of trolls after one of the advertisements starring him went viral on social media. Iyer made a return to competitive cricket with the ongoing Asia Cup after a long injury lay-off. However, an advertisement featuring him went viral on social media which didn’t impress many as he got trolled for the cringe storyline.

A fan posted the advertisement video on social media and it went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fans started reacting to videos as it went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, Iyer failed to impress in his first outing after his comeback and was dismissed for just 14. He became a victim of Haris Rauf after failing to handle the short-ball and he gave a catch straight to Fakhar Zaman while attempting a pull shot.

On Monday, Iyer dropped a catch at the slip against Nepal in the first over. It was a regulation catch in the slip but Iyer failed to hold on to it as Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel got an extra lifeline.

Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders and underwent a lower back surgery in May in the United Kingdom. He then reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehab and recovery, which he competed to be fit in time for the Asia Cup.

Ahead of Pakistan clash, Iyer revealed he was nervous the night before the game and couldn’t sleep.

“I never imagined I’d be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that. I was nervous last night, couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment,” said Iyer.

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari
