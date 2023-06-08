CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Shubman Gill Takes a Superb Catch in The Slip Cordon to Get Rid of Cameron Green
1-MIN READ

Watch: Shubman Gill Takes a Superb Catch in The Slip Cordon to Get Rid of Cameron Green

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 18:20 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Shubman Gill's superb effort resulted in Cameron Green being dismissed cheaply. (Screengrab)

Shubman Gill's superb effort resulted in Cameron Green being dismissed cheaply. (Screengrab)

Shubman Gill showed it's not just with the bat that he can cause damage, he's an excellent slip fielder too

India had a superb morning session on the second day of the WTC final against Australia at The Oval. They picked up four wickets which included the scalps of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

Shubman Gill took a brilliant catch to send Green back to the dressing room.

Standing at second slip, Gill showed quick reflections made a tough catch look easy as Mohammad Shami claimed his second wicket of the game. Green drove lazily at a full delivery and got an outside edge that was flying at some speed but Gill quickly reacted and to take the catch towards his left shoulder.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Meanwhile, former India batter Aakash Chopra wondered if India missed a trick by not bowling bouncers consistently to Travis Head on the opening day.

Chopra tweeted, “Siraj removes Travis Head. But some credit of the wicket must go to Shami too. Relentless barrage of bouncers. Did India miss a trick yesterday?”

Australia kicked off the second day’s play on a positive note.

Steven Smith brought up his 31st Test century with a pair of boundaries.

During his sublime knock, Smith surpassed Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting on the list of batters with most Test centuries in matches between India and Australia.

Smith currently has nine Test tons against India in 19 games. With 11 hundreds to his name, Sachin Tendulkar currently tops the list.

Smith’s terrific knock came to an end after he was dismissed by India allrounder Shardul Thakur for 121. His innings comprised 19 boundaries.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia made 422/7 in the first session.

Travis Head, on the other hand, departed after producing a spectacular knock of 163. Following Head’s superb performance on day one, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was in full praise of the 29-year-old.

“He probably is (similar to Gilchrist). In fact he is probably scoring quicker now than Gilly probably ever did. His strike-rate through this (World Test Championship) qualification period is 81, which is higher than anyone else in the world to have scored more than 500 runs,” Ponting told ICC.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Australia
  2. Shubman Gill
  3. World Test Championship Final 2023
  4. WTC Final
first published:June 08, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 18:20 IST