WATCH: Shubman Gill Destroys Akash Madhwal's Over With Sixes in GT vs MI Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill wreaked havoc in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians in the second IPL Qualifier. Gill has been the top performer with the bat for Gujarat this season. The young opener continued his swashbuckling form against Mumbai and hit every Mumbai bowler out of the park.

Akash Madhwal, who was Mumbai’s game-changer in the Eliminator battle against Lucknow, was not spared as well. Gill punished Madhwal with three massive sixes in the 12th over of Gujarat’s innings. From the on-air commentators to the Mumbai dugout, Gill’s power-hitting masterclass left everyone stunned.

ALSO READ | ‘Shubman is a Kohinoor Diamond’: Ex-IND Cricketers Lauds ‘Satisfying’ Knock of GT Star

Shubman Gill opened Madhwal’s over with a flick over the leg-side boundary. The next ball, which was a short-pitch one, saw a similar outcome again as the Gujarat batter seemed to be in no mood of showing mercy. In the penultimate delivery of that over, Gill once again sent the ball into the crowd.

Astonished by the out-of-the-box batting, Kevin Pietersen, from the commentary box, labelled Shubman Gill’s innings as a “special” one. Ian Bishop, who was Pietersen’s partner in the commentary duty, demonstrated Gill’s knock by saying it was “magnificence personified.” India great Sunil Gavaskar also showered immense praise on Gill, terming him a “classy batter.”

Shubman Gill opened the innings quite composedly and went on to breach the 50-run mark off 32 deliveries. After completing the half-century, the Indian opener came out of his shell with a more aggressive approach. He took just 17 balls to reach the next fifty, notching up his third century of this season.

ALSO READ | ‘Sometimes We’ve to Stop Him… I Get Scared’: Hardik Reveals What GT Dressing Room Thinks of Gill

Before being dismissed by Madhwal in the 17th over, Shubman Gill whacked as many as 10 sixes and 7 boundaries during his 129-run knock. He is currently this season’s Orange Cap holder after racking up 851 runs in 16 appearances.

top videos

Powered by Shubman Gill’s big-hitting masterclass, Gujarat Titans produced a mammoth 233 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Gill, Sai Sudarshan made a crucial contribution, scoring 43 off 31 balls. In response, Mumbai suffered a rare batting collapse with only three batters registering a double-digit score. Gujarat pacer Mohit Sharma stole the show with the ball, folding up with a five-wicket haul. In the end, Mumbai fell 62 runs short of the huge target.

Gujarat Titans will need to overcome MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the summit battle to take home their second-consecutive IPL title. The final match will be played on May 28 in Ahmedabad.