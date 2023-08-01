Watch: Steve Smith Pulls James Anderson's Leg With Cheeky Gesture Amid Stuart Broad's Guard of Honour

The fifth and final Ashes Test would be the last time, England’s iconic duo, Stuart Broad and James Anderson came to bowl together for their country, as Broad announced his retirement from the sport after Day 3 of the Test.

After the news was made public, the Australians started the fourth day with a guard of honour as a sign of respect towards Broad’s contribution to English cricket.

As Broad made his way through the Guard of Honour, Australia’s Steve Smith cheekily asked James Anderson to take the walk through the Guard of Honour which he declined.

Watch Steve Smith’s cheeky gesture at James Anderson:

Looking at Anderson and Broad, the latter decided to take the step to retirement whilst Anderson does not look like he has any plans of retiring any time soon despite not having a great performance in this edition of the Ashes.

The Nottingham-born pacer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 22 wickets at an average of 28.41

The duo of Broad and Anderson finished off with a total of 851 wickets when playing together in 111 Tests making them the third-highest pair of wicket-taking bowlers in the longest format of the game.

It is safe to say that Broad has come a long way ever since he got smacked for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup which displays his grit and determination to get better.

Stuart Broad who made his England debut in 2006, finishes his career with a staggering 604 Test wickets in 167 matches in the longer format and scoring 3662 runs with the bat including his highest knock being 169 runs at Lord’s. A feat his father, Chris Broad was not able to achieve in his career. He also picked 153 wickets in the Ashes making him the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes. He also played a crucial role to help England win the final Test as he picked the wicket of tailender Todd Murphy as well as the game-winning wicket of Australian wicket-keeper, Alex Carey as he manifested his fairy tale end.