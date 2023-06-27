WATCH: Surrey Bowler Bamboozles Batsman With Surprising Bouncer During 2023 County Championship

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark recently became a viral phenomenon as he attempted to bowl a stunning bouncer, completely taking the opposition batter by surprise in the County Championship 2023. Surrey faced off against Lancashire at the Oval in the County Championship Division One and one moment from the game has become a viral clip which is breaking the internet.

Clark’s attempted bouncer pitched off the surface and had its pace taken off completely and it went high in the air, by the time the ball reached the batter, it became so slow that despite Josh Bohannon’s best efforts, he failed to time his attempt to whack the ball over the fence.

The Lancashire batter was subsequently seen falling to the floor as he mistimed hit made up for a hilarious incident. The 26-year-old Bohannon was left completely deceived and bamboozled with the delivery from Clark, but the ball became so slow that the batter’s attempts went in vain and even Josh himself couldn’t contain his laughter, much like the bowler and the fielders nearby.

The incident happened during Lancashire’s second innings on Day 2 of the Test between the two sides.

Talking about the incident, the commentators covering the game couldn’t control their laughter as they quipped, “I’m so glad this is television and not radio so you can actually see that. Trying to describe what happened would have been ludicrous. When he had the easiest hit in the history of the world, he swung and missed it."

As far as the match is concerned, Surrey skipper Rory Burns won the toss and invited Lancashire to bat first. They would go on to score 274 runs in their first innings, with Phil Salt the top scorer having smashed 56 runs, whereas other batsmen also made meaningful contributions. Both Sean Abbott and Clark picked up four wickets each.

In reply, Surrey managed to score 360 runs thus opening up a lead of 86 runs, riding on Jamie Smith’s 48, followed by a fifty from Will Jacks who scored 64 runs, while Sam Curran added 52 and Abott shone with the bat as well smashing 87 runs. Daniel Worrall also scored 51 runs.

After Stumps on Day 2, Lancashire managed to score 113/4, thus opening up a 27-run lead in the enthralling battle.